Playboy model’s ‘frisky’ animal encounter

ANIMALS just can't keep their paws off this model.

Just three months after getting groped by one very frisky elephant, a Playboy model is going viral once again after being fondled by a lecherous lemur. Video of the pervy primate's antics have garnered almost 400,000 views on Instagram.

Francia James, a Playboy cover model and FHM magazine girl from Manizales, Colombia took a trip to Chase Animal Rescue Sanctuary centre in Webster, Florida for a private tour of the enclosures.

James, who now works as a full-time content creator, tried to document herself carrying a lemur on her shoulders in a sweet moment for Instagram - but soon, the unexpected happens. Things go south when the curious creature starts burrowing down her top, prompting the surprised influencer to cry, "Oh my God, what are you doing?!" and "What should I do?!"

The Lemur got a little curious during the model's visit to the zoo. Picture: JamPress

Laughing at the hilarious encounter, James freaks out and tries to ward the lemur off.

James then trips on a lawn chair, and the frazzled creature immediately bounces off her chest and runs off in the opposite direction.

The social media star uploaded the risque vid to her Instagram page with 3.2 million fans yesterday with the caption "Did y'all know lemurs were this frisky?"

Dozens of fans commented on the hilarious encounter, and some even praised the lemur for having "great taste".

"I don't see a problem, lemur has great taste !! I'd do the same but I would start from the bottom up !!" one worte.

"Watching this video I think the lemur is my spirit animal," another added

"He's just getting the crumbs you dropped down there earlier," one said.

She went viral just a few months ago for this encounter with an elephant.

However, others wondered about the authenticity of the animal's impromptu motorboat session.

"So candid!!! How convenient your cameraman was filming at this exact moment!!!" one snarked.

This isn't the first time the model has been felt up by an inquisitive member of the animal kingdom. This summer, an elephant brought new meaning to "junk in the trunk" after copping a feel with its giant appendage.

And her viral vids aren't limited to handsy animals. Last month, a Miami police officer was placed on leave after James posted footage of him pretending to arrest her and two other handcuffed and half-naked models as part of a social media stunt.

The Lemur put its head down the front of her shirt. Picture: JamPress