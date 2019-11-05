Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne have tied the knot. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne have tied the knot. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Celebrity

Playboy heir weds Harry Potter star

5th Nov 2019 11:32 AM

HUGH Hefner's son Cooper is officially off the market.

Cooper and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne legally married in Ventura, California, at the County Clerk's Office on Monday.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," Hefner, 28, wrote on Twitter, announcing the news.

"Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner."

 

 

The couple are now planning a big wedding celebration in the coming months for friends and family.

"I love you Cooper," the 29-year-old Vampire Diaries actress wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of them at the clerk's office.

"I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."

 

 

The longtime couple announced their engagement in August 2015.

Cooper is one of Hugh's four children. His mother, Kimberley Conrad, was married from 1989 to 2010 to the late Playboy founder, who died in 2017. In April 2019, Cooper left his father's company to launch his own media brand.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

celebrity celebrity wedding cooper hefner harry potter playboy

Just In

    Just In

      The Cup tips you can bank on

      The Cup tips you can bank on
      • 5th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business awards on Saturday night. With 23 categories to be won, here are all the award...

        • 5th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...

        Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        premium_icon Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        News A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone woman not to drink so much after a court was told she...

        Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        premium_icon Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        News A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving in his own driveway when a neighbour...