Play School star's visit thrills little kids in hospital

HAPPY FACES: Leanne and her son Jaxon Boyle, 4, Shyangel Mahusay, 8 and Jamilea and Isaak Huddleston, 1, with headline act and Early Years Ambassador, Jay Laga'aia at the Gladstone Hospital.

FROWNS were turned upside down for a number of unwell children at Gladstone Hospital today.

Play School and Star Wars star Jay Laga'aia surprised the paediatric ward with an intimate concert and book signing.

"My visits aren't just for children but the grown-ups to give them a break and respite ... a distraction," Laga'aia told The Observer.

More than 20 adults and three young children gathered in the room for the concert.

"A kid once told me the ukulele was a smile with strings," he said.

"There's not much music can't fix."

Organised by Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre sales and marketing officer Dee Dalton, the surprise visit was part of this week's Gladstone Children's Festival.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was one of the first celebrity surprise visits to take place at Gladstone Hospital.