Platypus killed at popular Broken River viewing spot

Eungella: It's mating season and the platypus are out and about

A platypus has been found dead in a trap at Broken River campground.

Reports indicate visitors to the area were trying to spot a platypus in the popular Eungella camping area but were distressed to find one dead in a yabby trap.

Broken River camping information, specifying platypus can be spotted in the area. Picture: Queensland Parks and Forests

The trap was found under the bridge near Broken River Bush Camp.

Broken River Visitor Information Centre operator Oskar Krobath was distraught at the finding.

Platypus found dead, illegally killed in a yabbie trap in Broken River. Picture: Oskar Krobath

"I don't know why people do things like this, I can't understand it," he said.

Mr Krobath said platypus were particularly vulnerable to being killed in traps because small yabbies formed a part of their natural diet.

"Once lured into a trap, a platypus will drown in less than three minutes," he said.

"The young ones and newborns are so small, and they just can't get back out.

"I don't want to point the finger at anyone, but I want people to understand what can happen.

"People shouldn't go fishing, or put in traps, because this is the result."

A spokeswoman said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service would look into the matter.