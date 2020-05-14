Platform set to serve tennis

TENNIS: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association have announced Joe Servitillo from Sydney as the new tennis head coach.

Brisbane-based Adon Kronk is venue manager of the GTSA, Glenview-Mooloolah Tennis and Mooloolaba Tennis Clubs via the KT Academy in which he is also a director, said Servitillo would offer plenty.

“We are very excited to welcome Joe to the team and looking forward to building the club family atmosphere back into our association,” Kronk said.

“We will be working together closely with previous head coach and manager Rob McBean to bring some former programs that made the club what it was back into our weekly schedule.”

Kronk and Servitillo will arrive to Gladstone for the start of the Friday afternoon Hot Shots program in term three.

The GTSA also have Tracey Butcher on board as the new manager.

“We are extremely lucky to have Tracey on board,” Kronk said.

“Tracey will be moving into the manager role for the tennis and squash association and will bring a high level of professionalism to the club that will allow it to flourish.”

Butcher has an impressive business management background and already has gained respect from members and players.

“Tracey previously coached a junior netball team in Charters Towers team for eight years at club level,” Kronk said.

“She also spent four years working for the Charters Towers Gym in that time also acting as manager. “

Kronk stressed that there was no change to the structure in what the GTSA was offering.

“We are looking into bringing back certain programs that Rob Mcbean ran over the years to really bring back the family club feel to the association,” he said.

The business model would be restructured in such a way that it would run more efficiently in 2020.

“I speak with our management and head coach daily,” Kronk said.

“All of our systems and databases are cloud-based and I am able to help and assist from any location that I may be in.

“Tracey (Butcher) will oversee all activities at the squash and tennis association working very closely with myself. “

Kronk said that he has supported the Gladstone Open Age Tournament as player and coach over the past 15 years.

He said he has developed strong relationships in that time.

“The club and volunteers always do such an amazing job and when the opportunity to apply for the lease came up,” Kronk said.

“I could not turn down the opportunity to at least apply.”

Singles court hire is currently available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Call 0418717081 for court bookings.

KRONK’S BIO

2018 Tennis Queensland Club of the Year (Mooloolaba Tennis Club)

2018 Tennis Queensland Coach of the Year

2018 Tennis Australia Coach of the Year

2019 Tennis Queensland Tournament of the Year

