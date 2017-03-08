OPINION: Silly Gladstone business would re-sign rip off lease

THIS is an opinion and only reflects the view of the author.

PLASTIC Bags equal bring back paper bags, they were all the go when I was a kid.

That was before someone said plastic is best.

They were thinking with their wallets not their brains.

America still have paper bags don't they?

Next rumour going around is that some centre owners are wanting longer leases and more rent on properties.

If so more people are thinking with their wallets and not their future.

I know of three or four shops that have already said no and closed down.

RENTAL RISE? Are centre owners really asking for more. Paul Braven

Also these cruise ships, aren't they supposed to build Gladstone up by businesses in Gladstone being built up out of the stalls and helping stop Gladstone from going down the gurgler more.

Some people in Gladstone are wanting a stall but can't get one.

Shouldn't they get preference over the south where all their money goes.

Herb Linwood, Gladstone