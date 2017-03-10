Gladstone Ports pride and joy given one more hurrah

HARD WORK: The HMAS Gladstone II plaque was officially unveiled at East Shores by Lindsay Wassell, Leo Zussino and Gary Sproule.

DOZENS of people were involved in ensuring Gladstone was the final resting place of the HMAS Gladstone II and yesterday their hard work and dedication was recognised with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

More than 25 individuals, business and government departments contributed to the relocation of the HMAS Gladstone II from its previous location at the Gladstone Marina.

It has since become a symbolic centrepiece of the East Shores precinct after being relocated there on November 27, 2014.

Gladstone Ports Corporation invested $2.8 million during the relocation and restoration process, assisted by a funding grant of $115,000 from the Queensland Government.

The Fremantle-class patrol boat was commissioned on September 8, 1984 and served for almost 23 years, covering 618,000 nautical miles before being decommissioned in its home port of Cairns on March 13, 2007 and gifted to Gladstone.