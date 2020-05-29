Plaque commemorates dedicated caretaker

'Helen's Rest' is in honour of Helen Connolly, who tended Gladstone's Lions Park for a number of years.

A DEDICATED caretaker will be remembered with a plaque in a Gladstone park.

Helen Connolly tended Gladstone’s Lions Park, turf nursery and the old cemetery for many years.

Gladstone Regional Council installed a plaque, Helen’s Rest, on a bench seat in Lions Park to honour the former caretaker.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the plaque was installed in recognition of her work.

“We were told Helen would proudly move hoses and sprinklers around to keep the park looking green and tidy, and that it was a place she held dear to her heart,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council wants to recognise the past contributions made by Helen at Lions Park and offer our appreciation for the time and dedication she put into caretaking.”

Lions Park has changed significantly since Helen was its caretaker, with the Kin Kora facility undergoing a $3.6 million redevelopment in 2017, and in 2018 it received the Park of the Year award at the Parks and Leisure Australia Regional Awards for Queensland.