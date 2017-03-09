Iconic Gladstone CBD club reveals exciting revamp plans

Port Curtis Sailing Club secretary manager Brian Dawson wants to know what the community wants out of the Gladstone Yacht Club.

AN ICONIC Gladstone club is due for a facelift, and its owners are asking the community to decide how it does that.

A survey has been launched by Port Curtis Sailing Club to learn the community's view of the future of the Gladstone Yacht Club.

They're asking what type of food, drinks, and atmosphere the Gladstone region wants at the iconic club that has been a place for locals since it was built in 1946.

Port Curtis Sailing Club secretary manager Brian Dawson wants to transform the club to make it better than ever before.

Like many other Gladstone businesses, the yacht club has felt the pinch of the downturn.

Brian hopes the revamp will reinvigorate the club, securing its long-term future in Gladstone.

Recently they've made minor changes including adding three $10 meal options for lunch and dinner, a new menu at Salty's and $5 XXXX Summer schooners.

"As an example, it costs the same to pour a bit of rum and coke into a glass than it does to buy a schooner, as an Aussie I think that's just not right," Brian said.

While the $10 meals and the cheap beer have been well-received, Brian said that was just the start of the changes the committee had in mind.

The committee is considering revamping the beer garden and downstairs bar, changing menu options and prices and focusing on functions in the upstairs area.

"Do people want to see $10 meals, or are they after quality, that's what we want to know," he said.

"We'll need to pick out (from the results) the ideas that are coming from people who really want to take the club forward."

Some recent trends Brian has noticed is less spending on gaming and more interest in their beer garden.

"I don't want to waste our members' money on facilities they don't want here," he said.

Brian said he had a figure "in mind" for how much he wanted to spend on the revamp, but he said that could change depending on the survey results and the committee's decisions.

To take the survey visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/7Y3M856.