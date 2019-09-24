Plans revealed for ‘world standard’ cinema complex

A LONGSTANDING club has revealed its plans to reinvigorate the cinema experience for Gladstone movie lovers.

Yaralla Sports Club yesterday said it was excited to announce its plans to transform the iconic clubhouse by developing a "world-standard" purpose built cinema.

If approved, Cam Cinemas PL, which operate the Gladstone Cinemas at the Dawson Rd complex, would relocate to the Yaralla premises.

Cam Cinemas manager Melissa Struik said the project would include investment in cutting edge audio and visual technology, as well as the latest in comfort and services.

An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.

It would also feature eight cinemas, a second, premium Gold Room and a games room.

"We're pretty sure people will be awe-struck by the world standard experience we intend to deliver from the moment they enter the new building through to the end credits," she said.

The new premises would be an extension of Yaralla Sports Club, which already features the Mercure Hotel.

The club hopes the new venture will allow it to become the "finest accommodation, dining and entertainment" precinct in the region.

It said the new building would offer a family-friendly environment, carefully designed to fit within the existing facility.

Yesterday Yaralla said that it had lodged a development application for a material change of use with the Gladstone Regional Council in June.

It expects the public consultation period to be held before the end of the month.

The Gladstone Regional Council was approached for comment.