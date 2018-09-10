Menu
Plans have been lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council to open a service station at 40 Toolooa St.
Plans have been lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council to open a service station at 40 Toolooa St.
Plans lodged to start pumping fuel at Toolooa St block again

10th Sep 2018 4:29 PM

A FORMER service station on Toolooa St could be pumping diesel again.

The new owner of 40 Toolooa St has lodged a development application with the Gladstone Regional Council to construct and open a service station.

The property was sold for the first time since 1995 on August 28 for $320,000.

The development application for a material change of use for a service station was lodged by Freeways Australia Pty Ltd.

It said the proposed development intended to reinstate the historic service station and use the existing buildings on site.

It includes the construction of three underground tanks and an above ground diesel tank at the back of the site.

The application said the site was "extremely well located" and allowed the development to capitalise on what is already a busy street.

"The site having previously been used for a service station also ensures that the development remains in keeping with the surrounding area," it said.

"In summary, the development is considered appropriate for the location providing a functional development outcome that will utilise the existing built form on site and activate uses in the general locality, without unduly impacting the amenity currently enjoyed by surrounding properties."

Gladstone Observer

