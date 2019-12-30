Menu
STYLE: A Tannum Sands food vendor wants to start a market similar to Eat Street Markets in Brisbane.
Plans for new exclusive food market

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 2:11 PM
A TANNUM Sands food vendor wants to bring a new style of markets to the Boyne Tannum­ region.

The idea is for the market to be exclusive to local vendors.

Jaime Reber has envisioned a market similar to Eat Street in Brisbane and hopes to make this a monthly event in 2020.

The owner of Busy Bee’s Mobile Cafe and Catering said markets already existing in the region were difficult for new businesses to enter and were often filled by businesses from Bundaberg or Rockhampton.

“It’s just early stages,” Ms Reber said.

“It’s a thought to put out there and gain any interest in the community and see if it’s something that’s viable.”

She said the concept would be a rotating market of food vendors from Gladstone, Calliope and Boyne Tannum with music entertainment.

“So it’s not just the same (vendors) every time,” she said.

“Other people need to be able get in there and have a go.”

Possible locations include the Tanyalla Centre, the Kalori centre, Bray Park or St Francis School.

She said she had already had some interest from other food vendors and event organisers and now had plans to form a committee to help turn the concept into reality.

Anyone interested in the event can contact Jaime through the Busy Bee’s Mobile Cafe and Catering Facebook page or phone 0437 338 365.

