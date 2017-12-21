The dramatic change to controversial development plans

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE developers behind a controversial Agnes Water project have dramatically changed their plans.

The decision by Captain Cook Holdings meant Gladstone Regional Council did not have to make a tough decision.

There were 17 submissions against the proposal - 13 properly made and four not properly made.

However, the plans were changed before Tuesday's council meeting.

Development services manager Helen Robertson said in the initial proposal the developers had applied to change a council zone to allow for more residential development.

"The planning scheme that we have at the moment says that unless you can demonstrate need for that additional residential land then we won't be able to approve it, and we provided that feedback to the applicant," she said.

"Ultimately they've made the decision themselves, particularly based on the submissions from the residents, saying that there was no need for that ... At the moment."

Ms Robertson said the council and residents were essentially saying the same thing.

What the council did approve was to allow the developers to divide one lot into two lots.

Ms Robertson said if Captain Cook Holdings wanted to revisit its development it would have to come back to the council.