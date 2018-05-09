Plans for Calliope's new high school unveiled

WHAT TO EXPECT: The draft plans for Calliope's new high school. The khaki green buildings and the grey car park at the bottom right will be included in the first stage of the project under the current proposal.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The draft plans for Calliope's new high school. The khaki green buildings and the grey car park at the bottom right will be included in the first stage of the project under the current proposal. Biscoe Wilson

PARENTS and other interested members of the Calliope community have received their first look at the proposed plans for the town's new high school.

The draft plans, drawn up by Brisbane architecture firm Briscoe Wilson, were revealed at a community meeting in Calliope last week.

Under the initial proposal, the campus would be built in three or four stages to meet anticipated demand as the school grows from year to year.

Early figures suggest the school will take in 102 Year 7 students and 87 Year 8 students for the 2020 school year.

The school population will then expand year-by-year until it reaches 660 students in 2024, when the first Year 12 class is scheduled to graduate.

The proposed campus is designed to host an eventual student population of 700-800.

Local parent Lynda Ninness, who campaigned tirelessly to see the new school built, said the proposed plans were well-received at the meeting.

"Everyone was really excited," Mrs Ninness said.

"There were around 60 people there, not just parents but about half of our councillors, people who will live behind the school and even principals from outlying schools."

HARD-WON: Calliope mum Lynda Ninness fought to keep the land on which the proposed school will sit in State Government hands. Rebecca Davis

While the plans are only a draft, they include an initial construction period for basics such as access roads, an administration building and 93 car parking spaces.

A multi-purpose hall, science lab, food court and sports oval would follow before students arrive in 2020.

A further 107 car spaces, an art and design centre and music and drama facilities are among the other additions that would come at a later date.

Architects Biscoe Wilson are understood to be interested in suggestions from community members as to "any historical, colour, building material, artistic or cultural references" that could be incorporated into the new school's design.

Suggestions can be sent to Mrs Ninness's Facebook page We Support a Calliope High School.

There will also be another public opportunity for community members to suggest changes to the plans.

Construction is expected to begin in November.

Proposed new facilities

The draft plan includes: