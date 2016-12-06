Plans to change park's name

IN response to an application from Calliope Rotary Club, Gladstone Regional Council is seeking community feedback on the proposed renaming of Jaycees Park to Calliope Rotary Club Park.

The original name reflected the efforts of the Jaycees, a junior chamber of commerce style not-for-profit organisation which formed in Gladstone in 1954 and helped to maintain the park.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the triangular park, bordered by the Dawson Highway, Sutherland Street residences and Leixlip Creek, had originally been named after the former Calliope branch of Jaycees, a not-for-profit organisation resembling a junior chamber of commerce.

"Records indicate that Jaycees was established in Gladstone in 1954 with the aim of advancing business in the district and helped the former Gladstone Town and Calliope Shire councils with the beautification of several parks in the area, including Jaycees Park in Calliope," Councillor Burnett said.

"Since that time, Jaycees members have moved away from the region and the club has dissolved, but the park name has remained as recognition of the club's past efforts.

"However, Calliope Rotary Club members are keen to revitalise the park as well as utilise it as an area in which to host community events for Calliope residents, and they believe that a name change would help them establish their goals.

"There are arguments both for retaining and changing the name and, therefore, Council is eager to undertake a public consultation campaign in order to gauge the community's views on the topic."

For further details visit www.gladstone.qld.gov. au/have-your-say.