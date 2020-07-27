Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANNED BURNS: QPWS staff will conduct planned burns from this week on Curtis Island.
PLANNED BURNS: QPWS staff will conduct planned burns from this week on Curtis Island.
Information

PLANNED BURNS: Smoke alert for Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Jul 2020 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents may notice more smoke in the area as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conduct planned burns later this week.

Weather permitting, QPWS will perform burns within the Curtis Island Environmental Management Precinct from Wednesday July 29 as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Gladstone and surrounding areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Gladstone office of QPWS on (07) 4971 6501.

READ MORE: ‘Failed catastrophically’: Fireys slam RFS bureaucracy

READ MORE: Volunteer firey humbled by award

curtis island gladstone hazard burns hazard reduction burns planned burns
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Falcon totalled, wrapped around a pole in crash

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Falcon totalled, wrapped around a pole in crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle accident on the weekend which occurred at an industrial thoroughfare.

        CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

        premium_icon CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

        News The woman was allegedly driving while more than four times the legal limit.

        Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        premium_icon Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        Fashion & Beauty Miracle bub crowned most stylish in Gladstone poll.

        Drug user wants to ‘reteach’ her mind to stop using

        premium_icon Drug user wants to ‘reteach’ her mind to stop using

        Crime The woman was found in possession of drugs, utensils and a Reject Shop basket.