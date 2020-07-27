PLANNED BURNS: Smoke alert for Gladstone

PLANNED BURNS: QPWS staff will conduct planned burns from this week on Curtis Island.

PLANNED BURNS: QPWS staff will conduct planned burns from this week on Curtis Island.

GLADSTONE residents may notice more smoke in the area as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conduct planned burns later this week.

Weather permitting, QPWS will perform burns within the Curtis Island Environmental Management Precinct from Wednesday July 29 as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Gladstone and surrounding areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Gladstone office of QPWS on (07) 4971 6501.

READ MORE: ‘Failed catastrophically’: Fireys slam RFS bureaucracy

READ MORE: Volunteer firey humbled by award