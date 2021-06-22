Planned burn of Boyne Island bushland

Gladstone region rural fire brigades will conduct a planned burn at Boyne Smelter managed bushland on July 10.Â

Gladstone region rural fire brigades will conduct a planned burn at Boyne Smelter managed bushland on July 10.Â

Gladstone region rural fire brigades will conduct a planned burn at Boyne Smelter managed bushland on July 10.

Boyne Smelters will work with Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, Boyne Island Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade and Benaraby Rural Fire Brigade to conduct the burn.

The target burn area is located behind residences in Alkina Crescent, Shara Court, Benowa Court, Katandra Street, Elanora Street and Amaroo Street.

The bike path to the smelter and beach access off Handley Drive may be restricted for some part of the day.

The controlled burn is part of BSL’s Land Use Bushfire Risk Management Plan and is necessary to manage the hazard of bushfires while maintaining the biodiversity values of the bushland under BSL management.

The controlled burn is scheduled to commence about 9am.

The start and continuation of the controlled burn is dependent on favourable weather conditions as determined by the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, such as wind speed and wind direction.

This is to ensure that any smoke is dispersed quickly over vacant land areas to the west of BSL.

The controlled burn will be conducted within the boundaries of permitting by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service – Permit to Light a Fire Nos. F345091.