PLANE STUPID: Aussies' biggest holiday pains and travel gripes revealed

MOST of us look forward to the day we get to leave our daily routines behind and embark on a well-earned holiday. But it seems no matter how much we prepare for the journey, there are some things that we simply cannot control when travelling.

Flight delays, long luggage waits and not enough leg room on planes have topped the list of Australia's biggest travel gripes according to new research from travel insurance comparison service comparethemarket.com.au.

Comparethemarket.com.au surveyed 1155 Australians to find out what their biggest travel complaints were. Nearly three quarters (74%) named flight delays and cancellations as their biggest grumble.

Not enough leg room on planes (45%) and long waits to reclaim baggage (38%) came in as the second and third most common complaints.



Further travel complaints included:

36% said people putting their seats back on planes was also a serious annoyance

33% found crying babies unbearable when travelling long distances

The travel insurance comparison service also found some more holiday-specific whinges:

62% of Aussies can't stand loud or drunken behaviour while on holiday

44% said kids running wild was guaranteed to ruin their trip

There were also some obvious differences between what was complaint-worthy and the age of the complainer.

42% of 25 - 34 year olds said no internet was their idea of holiday hell

36% of 55 - 64 year olds felt not having a TV in the hotel room was most annoying

24% of 55 - 64 year olds also said they hated paying for expensive food and drink

It was also revealed that 63% of the survey respondents said they would handle an annoying situation head-on by making a complaint, while only 51% of 18 to 24-year-olds said would prefer to ignore the situation and hope it goes away.

