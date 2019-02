A 30 year old man was taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries on a flight.

A 30 year old man was taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries on a flight.

A 30-YEAR old man is in a stable condition after a medical episode on board a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier this afternoon the passenger sustained a head injury during the flight.

Once the plane landed he was taken to Gladstone Hospital.