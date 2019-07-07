Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
News

Plane ‘flipped’ on landing, caught fire

by SAM BIDEY
7th Jul 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A plane has flipped on landing and caught fire at a North Queensland airport.

Emergency services were called to Ingham Airport just before 11.20am to reports an ultralight aircraft had crashed during landing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft had flipped and a fire had started in the engine area.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and right the aircraft," she said.

"We have reports of only minor injuries."

It is understood all occupants of the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane and were walking around the airport.

More Stories

editors picks emergency incident plane fire

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    News Rainy and windy conditions didn't dampen spirits at this year's Run in the Sun.

    Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    premium_icon Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    Crime Police thank public for "good work” in finding alleged offender

    PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    News It's the van set to help tackle Gladstone's homeless problems.

    Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    premium_icon Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    News The artwork reflects the year's NAIDOC theme, 'Voice, Treaty, Truth'