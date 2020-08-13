Menu
Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared at the Bundaberg courthouse today.
Plane crash pilot appears in court

Geordi Offord
13th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
THE man who was flying a plane which crashed injuring three people and killing another near Bustard Head in 2017 has today had his matters heard in court.

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he is facing two charges of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Woodall's lawyers appeared courtroom via videolink.

His barrister asked for an adjournment to have further conversations with the prosecution in regards to the brief of evidence.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

