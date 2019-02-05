Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aircraft has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.
An aircraft has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.
News

Pilot's miraculous escape overheard on radiotower

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.20AM: A VETERAN Coast aviation industry operator has praised the skill and heroics of a pilot who crash landed at Palmwoods this morning, narrowly avoiding homes and trees.

Graeme Gillies of Bluetongue Helicopters was in the radio tower at Marcoola when the action unfolded at around 9am.

He told The Daily the pilot managed to call in saying he had a problem and he was trying to miss houses in the residential area.

"He was very lucky, it could have been a lot worse," Mr Gillies said.

"He knew he was going it but was quite calm throughout.

"When you know what you're doing, it's your choice to panic and possible die, or not panic and live.

"He has made a good decision."

A pilot is lucky to escape with back pain after crash landing into a Palmwoods address, narrowly avoiding tragedy. John McCutcheon.
A pilot is lucky to escape with back pain after crash landing into a Palmwoods address, narrowly avoiding tragedy. John McCutcheon.

 

UPDATE: 9.50AM: A photo released exclusively to the Sunshine Coast Daily has revealed how close a pilot came to tragedy this morning. 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and into trees. 

The home on Picca Place, has a trampoline in the backyard, which was narrowly missed by the plane. 

It occurred in a residential area near Palmwoods State School.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating the pilot, who is complaining of back pain. 

The patient has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and trees. John McCutcheon.
The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and trees. John McCutcheon.

9AM: AN AIRCRAFT has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.

Multiple emergency services have raced to the property where the plane is "grounded".

It is understood the light aircraft plane left from a Toowoomba address and was bound for the Coast. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an occupant was in the hands of paramedics.

Three Queensland Ambulance Services crews are en route. 

The crash reported took place at Picca Place, Palmwoods. 

A QAS media spokesman said paramedics were treating a man with back pain. 

The crash comes a day after a helicopter was forced to make a heavily landing at Marcoola.

More to come.

editors picks emergency services greenmount palmwoods plane crash sunshine coast toowoomba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    premium_icon Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    News A CALLIOPE man was escorted through a back-door of the Gladstone Courthouse after a mob of angry people waited outside for him.

    'Blood everywhere': Cat could lose eye after suspected attack

    premium_icon 'Blood everywhere': Cat could lose eye after suspected...

    News "The damage he has is not from another cat or a dog.”

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    premium_icon GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    Business Gladstone Power Station had 14 outages, disproving coal lobby claims

    Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

    premium_icon Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

    Business QAL has seven new process operator trainees.