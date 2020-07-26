Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people are suspected to have died in Utah. Picture: Fox13
Multiple people are suspected to have died in Utah. Picture: Fox13
News

US plane crash kills multiple people

by James Hall
26th Jul 2020 10:01 AM

Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city after it burst into flames among Utah homes.

There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say, but some are believed to have survived.

The aircraft plummeted into a house in the state's city West Jordan, which burst into flames leaving one person in the home with injuries.

Another three houses were damaged as rescue crews remain on the scene dismantling the horrific rubble.

It has been reported at least two children were on board but it is believed they survived the crash and had already been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred about two kilometres from the local airstrip though it is not yet known if the aircraft was landing or taking off.

Emergency authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

More Stories

editors picks plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Organisation striving to assist regional seniors

        premium_icon Organisation striving to assist regional seniors

        News Bev Warn’s story of how an injury forced her into an aged care home at 52 is a warning sign for Central Queensland seniors.

        ‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

        premium_icon ‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

        News BUNNINGS Gladstone have joined hundreds of Queensland stores in bringing back a...

        More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        premium_icon More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        Crime Her significant criminal and traffic history was what ultimately led her to time...

        EARLY ACCESS: Register now to access rates relief

        premium_icon EARLY ACCESS: Register now to access rates relief

        News FIND out how you can access the Gladstone Regional Council’s ten per cent discount...