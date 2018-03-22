PLANE AND SIMPLE: 12 things to stop doing when you fly

When it comes to flying, there's a whole plane-full of complaints frequent travellers have.

GLADSTONE residents hate having to fork out hundreds of dollars for a one hour flight to Brisbane.

Flight costs are a common complaint around here, and it seems the concern is one that won't go away.

Just recently, the price gripe reared its head during the Senate's inquiry into the cost of regional airfares.

Fifty-five per cent of Australian travellers hate passengers who kick the back of their airplane seats, according to finder.com.au.

Right on the heals of kick-happy passengers' was bad body odour.

Out of the 2306 people surveyed, 54 per cent of flyers said they were annoyed by stinky peers.

Runner up for the top three annoying in-flight habits was crying babies.

Sorry mums and dads, but 38 per cent of those surveyed said they couldn't stand loud and misbehaving children.

Reclining the seat during meal times and people that cough and sneeze without covering their mouths came in at number four and five for Aussie's biggest flying frustrations.

Top 12 flying fails

1. Kicking the seat in front of you

2. Having bad body odour

3. Loud or crying children

4. Reclining the seat during meals or on a short flight

5. Not covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze

6. Hoarding space in the overhead compartments

7. Claiming both armrests

8. Treating airline staff disrespectfully

9. Having bad breath

10. Speaking loudly

11. Having stinky feet

12. Snoring while you sleep

What's your biggest travel gripe? Tell us in the comments!