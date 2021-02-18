Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year
What better a place to kick back and relax with friends and family this Easter than the Gladstone region?
Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development limited recently launched a 2021 Easter in Gladstone campaign.
The campaign aims to develop greater synergies between events and tourism, in order to build a positive destination profile and create a higher return on investment for the community and
industry in the Gladstone region.
Easter in Gladstone, from April 1 to 4, is one of the most significant events on Gladstone’s calendar and will provide memorable experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Centred around the 73rd Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, Easter in Gladstone also features a host of other events including the Gladstone Harbour Festival and GRC’s free Brisbane to Gladstone (B2G) Village.
Following the success of the inaugural B2G Village in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all Easter in Gladstone events set to be held last year.
However, with most of Queensland’s travel restrictions lifted, there is no better time to starting planning for your Easter holiday in the Gladstone region.
Down by the shoreline of Auckland Creek, Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett was joined by Emma Plath (GAPDL), David Osmond (Gladstone Ports Corporation), Raymond Lewis (Gladstone Festivals and Events), Matt Turich (Events Queensland) and Andrew Patrick (crew of Gladstone-based yacht Wistari) to launch this year’s Easter in Gladstone campaign.
“Easter in Gladstone is a fantastic time of the year in the Gladstone Region with activities and
experiences that can create a lifetime of memories,” Cr Burnett said.
“We want to attract visitors here, both from across Queensland and interstate, who are looking to stay here over Easter and explore all that our beautiful region has to offer from our coastlines to the countryside.”
Grab your diary out and book the following events in:
Gladstone Regional Council’s Brisbane to Gladstone Village Opening Party
When: Thursday, 1 April
Time: 4pm-11.30pm
Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone
Cost: Free – no booking required.
Gladstone Harbour Festival
When: Thursday 1 April – Sunday, 4 April
Location: Gladstone Marina, 98 Bryan Jordan Drive, Gladstone.
Cost: Free
Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour
When: 1 April – 2 May
Cost: Free
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Live Stream
When: 10am, Friday 2 April
Cost: Free, live streaming is proudly brought to you by Gladstone Regional Council.
Brisbane to Gladstone Village Yachtsman’s Long Lunch
When: Friday, 2 April
Time: 11am – 3pm
Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone
Cost: $180pp
Brisbane to Gladstone Village Seafood Festival
When: Saturday, 3 April
Time: 10am-10pm
Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone
Cost: Free – no booking required.
Brisbane to Gladstone Village Line Crossing Party (18+ Event)
When: Sunday, 4 April
Time: 2pm-11pm
Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone
Cost: Free – no booking required.
Live Music at Gladstone Yacht Club
When: Sunday, 4 April
Time: 3pm-late
Where: Gladstone Yacht Club, 1 Goondoon Street, Gladstone
Cost: Free – no booking required.