Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year

What better a place to kick back and relax with friends and family this Easter than the Gladstone region?

Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development limited recently launched a 2021 Easter in Gladstone campaign.

The campaign aims to develop greater synergies between events and tourism, in order to build a positive destination profile and create a higher return on investment for the community and

industry in the Gladstone region.

Easter in Gladstone, from April 1 to 4, is one of the most significant events on Gladstone’s calendar and will provide memorable experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Centred around the 73rd Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, Easter in Gladstone also features a host of other events including the Gladstone Harbour Festival and GRC’s free Brisbane to Gladstone (B2G) Village.

Following the success of the inaugural B2G Village in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all Easter in Gladstone events set to be held last year.

However, with most of Queensland’s travel restrictions lifted, there is no better time to starting planning for your Easter holiday in the Gladstone region.

Down by the shoreline of Auckland Creek, Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett was joined by Emma Plath (GAPDL), David Osmond (Gladstone Ports Corporation), Raymond Lewis (Gladstone Festivals and Events), Matt Turich (Events Queensland) and Andrew Patrick (crew of Gladstone-based yacht Wistari) to launch this year’s Easter in Gladstone campaign.

“Easter in Gladstone is a fantastic time of the year in the Gladstone Region with activities and

experiences that can create a lifetime of memories,” Cr Burnett said.

“We want to attract visitors here, both from across Queensland and interstate, who are looking to stay here over Easter and explore all that our beautiful region has to offer from our coastlines to the countryside.”

Grab your diary out and book the following events in:

Gladstone Regional Council’s Brisbane to Gladstone Village Opening Party

When: Thursday, 1 April

Time: 4pm-11.30pm

Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone

Cost: Free – no booking required.

Gladstone Harbour Festival

When: Thursday 1 April – Sunday, 4 April

Location: Gladstone Marina, 98 Bryan Jordan Drive, Gladstone.

Cost: Free

Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour

When: 1 April – 2 May

Cost: Free

Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Live Stream

When: 10am, Friday 2 April

Cost: Free, live streaming is proudly brought to you by Gladstone Regional Council.

Brisbane to Gladstone Village Yachtsman’s Long Lunch

When: Friday, 2 April

Time: 11am – 3pm

Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone

Cost: $180pp

Brisbane to Gladstone Village Seafood Festival

When: Saturday, 3 April

Time: 10am-10pm

Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone

Cost: Free – no booking required.

Brisbane to Gladstone Village Line Crossing Party (18+ Event)

When: Sunday, 4 April

Time: 2pm-11pm

Where: B2G Village, O’Connell Wharf, Flinders Parade, Gladstone

Cost: Free – no booking required.

Live Music at Gladstone Yacht Club

When: Sunday, 4 April

Time: 3pm-late

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club, 1 Goondoon Street, Gladstone

Cost: Free – no booking required.