LNP puts forward plan unveiled to loosen border restrictions

The Opposition has unveiled a four-stage plan to soften border restrictions by the end of the month.

RESIDENTS living within 100km of the border would be allowed cross border travel by the end of the month under a plan unveiled by LNP leader Deb Frecklington.

Ms Frecklington today released a proposal for a four-stage reopening of the Queensland economy, which includes loosening border restrictions in phase one.

The plan would also see cafes, restaurants and playgrounds reopened by the last week of May.

Stage two, to take effect in mid-June, would see clubs, RSLs and caravan parks reopened.

The proposal envisages libraries, public pools and wildlife parks reopening in early July, with the Gold Coast's theme parks allowed to welcome visitors again in the fourth and final phase by the middle of that month.

Police checking cars at Griffith St in Coolangatta. Picture: Jerad Williams.

"The LNP's plan fixes Labor's border crossing bungles that have split communities and economies," Ms Frecklington said.

"Gold Coast jobs are heavily reliant on the tourism industry and our plan gives operators the certainty and confidence they desperately need right now to plan their reopening ...

"Business can't be left in the dark, they need to know what the plan looks like to restart the economy, they need certainty.

"This is the work Annastacia Palaszczuk should be doing."

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday said she cannot see border restrictions being eased anytime soon. The issue is being reviewed by the state government once a month.

However Ms Palaszczuk said her government was "starting conversations" with cafe and restaurant associations about how they might be reopened.

Originally published as Plan unveiled to loosen border restrictions