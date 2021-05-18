Menu
The Gladstone Regional Council have launched their winter Biosecurity Surveillance Program which aimed to protect the region from invasive weeds like the African tulip tree.
Council News

Plan to combat invasive plant species across region

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
18th May 2021 2:00 PM
The Gladstone Regional Council hopes to get on the front foot in tackling invasive plant species across the region.

The winter Biosecurity Surveillance Program has commenced and is due to run until October 30, 2021.

Gladstone councillor and Capricorn Pest Management Group committee member Chris Cameron said the program aimed to monitor the presence, absence, compliance and levels of numerous invasive plant species.

“Species include the African tulip tree, giant rat’s tail grass, groundsel bush, harrisia cactus, mesquite, parkinsonia, parthenium, rubber vine and tilapia,” Cr Cameron said.

“The program also aims to monitor landholder compliance with requirements regarding prohibited matter or restricted matter.

“Council officers will conduct property inspections to carry out controlled actions on pests in accordance with the Biosecurity Act 2014 and Council’s Biosecurity Surveillance Program.”

Cr Cameron said landholders and residents needed to ensure their actions or activities do not spread a pest, disease or contaminant.

“Gladstone region landholders are responsible for managing pest species and must take all reasonable and practical steps to prevent or minimise each biosecurity risk,” he said.

“It is integral that council monitors these pests and measures the effectiveness of control methods implemented by landholders.”

The winter Biosecurity Surveillance Program is available to view online HERE and copies are held at all Council offices and Rural Transaction Centres.

