BREAKING: Plans filed for 200-job CQ coal mine

A NEW coal mine that could create at least 200 jobs in Central Queensland has progressed to the next stage, filing an Environmental Impact Statement with the Queensland Government.

Central Queensland Coal Limited and Fairway Coal Limited are behind what is now being called the 'Central Queensland Coal Project' - previously known as the Styx Coal Project.

Both are private companies and subsidiaries of Waratah Coal Pty Ltd (Waratah Coal), a fully owned subsidiary of Mineralogy Pty Ltd - owned by Clive Palmer.

According to the company's Environmental Impact Statement, the project will require a peak of 200 full-time equivalent employment positions during construction and 250 to 500 during operations.

It is about 130km north-west of Rockhampton and about 25km north-west of Marlborough.

The project would initially begin mining 2 million tonnes of coal a year. This would rise to 10 million tonnes over the life of the mine.

The expected mine life is 20 years, including construction, operation, decommissioning and rehabilitation.

The latest concept design for the Central Queensland Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

If the project goes ahead, the proponents plan to export the coal through Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal, south of Mackay - though two terminals in Gladstone, RG Tanna and WICET, have previously been floated as alternative export options.

According to the Environmental Impact Statement there would be three open cut pits as part of the project.

The plans can be seen at www.cqcoal.com.au.

Written submissions are open from November 6 until December 18, and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection

Attention: The EIS Coordinator (Central Queensland Coal Project)

GPO Box 2454

Level 9, 400 George Street

Brisbane QLD 4001

People can email submissions to eis@ehp.qld.gov.au.