Plan helps businesses prepare for climate change

A bushfire that threatened the Eungella township and closed the Range Road in November.

A bushfire that threatened the Eungella township and closed the Range Road in November. RACQ CQ Rescue

A PLAN has been launched in Queensland to help small businesses prepare for the impacts of climate change.

The State Government has worked with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland and small businesses to develop the Small and Medium Enterprise Sector Adaptation Plan.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the plan recognised the challenges being faced by Queensland's nearly half-a-million small and medium sized businesses due to climate change.

"The Palaszczuk Government has been assisting eight sectors in Queensland to develop plans to reflect the needs and priorities of each sector in adapting to climate change," Ms Enoch said.

"These sector adaptation plans are an important component of the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy, and they identify emerging opportunities, promote the sharing of knowledge, and encourage collaboration as we work together to address the challenges that we all face due to a changing climate."

Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman said the adaptation plan set out seven action areas to better support business owners to plan and get ahead of the impacts and opportunities climate change is bringing.

"The impact of the flooding in Townsville and across northern and northwest Queensland is still being felt, and along with last year's Central Queensland bushfires, it demonstrates how extreme weather and disasters affect businesses and their communities," Ms Fentiman.

Ms Enoch said a number of proposed actions under the plan reinforced the important role of Queensland's ecoBiz program, which CCIQ delivered and State Government funded.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Sector Adaptation Plan builds on the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy and Queensland Climate Transition Strategy, which aim to make Queenslanders more innovative and resilient through managing risks and harnessing opportunities under a changing climate.

To view the plan, visit here.