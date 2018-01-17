Plan for tourist train between Monto and Many Peaks

HOT TOPIC: There seems to be support for saving parts of the Monto-Taragoola Railway Corridor.

THE State Government wants to see the disused Monto-Taragoola Railway Corridor put to use.

Saving the corridor is closer to reality, with a working group formed to try and preserve our region's history.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said they supported the conversion of disused rail corridors into viable commercial opportunities for local communities and active tourism destinations for rail trails and four-wheel-drive tours.

"The Monto-Taragoola rail corridor is being retained by the state and since October 2015 some disused infrastructure such as tracks, sleepers and some bridges have been progressively removed," they said.

"We have advised both North Burnett and Gladstone councils that we were willing to make the corridor available for tourism ventures.

"We have also met the proponents of a tourist train proposed to run between Monto and Many Peaks and explained the critical rail safety requirements that any rail operator must meet.

"Some parts of the corridor have been made available to adjoining owners, community groups for a rail trail and for a potential sugarcane railway."

More than 50 people went to a meeting last week, with the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail Committee formed.

At the meeting were members of the Gladstone and North Burnett regional councils, with Gladstone councillor Desley O'Grady chair of the new committee.

"We held the workshop to see what each group wanted on the rail trail and we had 13 groups represented at the meeting and they all put their associations forward to be part of the rail trail," she said.

The committee has written to members of the State Government about the corridor.