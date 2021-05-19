Plague mice take out Telstra services

A widespread Telstra outage in regional NSW is being blamed on the continuing mouse plague, with the telco saying mice damaged infrastructure.

A widespread Telstra outage in regional NSW is being blamed on the continuing mouse plague, with the telco saying mice damaged infrastructure.

A Telstra outage affecting thousands of customers in southern NSW has been blamed on the state's mouse plague.

Mice are suspected of causing a huge power issue after they damaged equipment needed for transmission in the Riverina region, a spokesperson for Telstra told news.com.au.

The provider said they were working to restore service after "a power issue at an exchange at Barmedman near Temora caused by mice damaging the equipment needed for transmission".

The telco said the outage was further affected by a "suspected fibre cable cut" last night in a remote area near Willigobung.

RELATED: Plague mice turn to cannibalism

Hundreds of mice caught in The Pilliga in NSW. Picture: Paul Phelps

RELATED: Ben Fordham slams mouse activist

The damage in Willigobung is in a remote location in the Bago State Forest, making it difficult for technicians to identify the issue or estimate a repair time.

Fixed phone line services had been impacted in Maragle and Tooma. Additionally more than 1000 ADSL customers had lost their connection in Griffith, Hay, Mathoura, Deniliquin, Whitton and surrounding areas.

"Customers' home phone should be operational though," Telstra said in a statement.

The damage interrupted 44 mobile sites, where crews are currently attending to assess and repair.

"We know how important it is for people to stay connected, and are treating these repairs with our highest priority and we apologise for any inconvenience when unforeseen damages like this takes place."

Farmers say the mice have decimated their crops.

Earlier today a farmer said the mouse plague has become so severe rodents have turned to eating one another as they're starved of food.

Xavier Martin, a farmer from Gunnedah, told NCA NewsWire the horrific turn had led to even more clean up.

"They eat each others' heads off, and then by the time they get to the lungs and heart they tend to leave it," Mr Martin said. The farmer is also the vice president of Farmers NSW who are advocating for the control of the plague.

"You'll find the lower half of a mouse left behind - so you still have to clean it up."

Originally published as Plague mice take out Telstra services