Place your bids and raise your cups to fight cancer

CENT SALE SUPPORT: Joanne Grummitt, of Callide Valley Garden Lovers, is looking forward to the cent auction for Cancer Council Queensland.

CENT SALE SUPPORT: Joanne Grummitt, of Callide Valley Garden Lovers, is looking forward to the cent auction for Cancer Council Queensland. Contributed

ENJOY a beautiful country garden while helping raise funds for cancer support at Callide Valley Garden Lovers' cent auction next month.

On Wednesday, May 8, the garden club is hosting a cent auction at Del Cavanagh's Jambin property on Melcers Rd.

It's in support of Cancer Council Queensland's huge annual fundraiser, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, which helps fund the not-for-profit organisation's research, prevention and support services.

With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, it's a collection of diseases everyone is concerned about, says Callide Valley Garden Lovers spokeswoman Jo Grummitt.

"Everyone I guess has been touched by cancer in some way, and this is I guess just something else that we do to support it," Mrs Grummitt said.

Members will bring plants for prizes, while local businesses Biloela Mitre 10 and Home Timber and Hardware have also donated prizes.

Cent auctions are a simple idea but fun and social, says Mrs Grummitt. Plus, there are prizes to be won that green thumbs will love.

"Anything from ferns, succulents, orchids - whatever it is that people have potted up," she said.

"Last year we had well over a hundred plants."

Bring a fold-out chair, a hat, a mug for tea or coffee, and come ready to enjoy baked sweet treats in a tranquil private garden setting.

The event begins at 9am, with the cent sale starting at 9.30 and wrapping up before lunchtime.

The group raised more than $500 last year and is expecting a good turnout next month.

Find the Callide Valley Garden Lovers morning tea in support of Cancer Council Queensland at 244 Melcers Rd Jambin on Wednesday, May 8, from 9am.

For more information contact Mrs Grummitt on 4995 1159.