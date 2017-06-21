Pizza shop fears loss of business on Origin night

NOT HAPPY: Origin night is one of the busiest nights of the year for local pizza shop The Mix but due to roadworks owners Angela and her son Brendan Norman feared they would be left without any business.

THE owners of a popular South Gladstone pizza store are worried roadworks are going to negatively impact them tonight during State of Origin, traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.

The Mix Pizza owners Angela and Brendan Norman said roadworks were due to take place outside their pizza shop tonight, making it difficult for customers to access the store.

The mother and son duo said the football usually meant business was four times busier than a normal night.

"We get extra staff and prepare heaps more food, that's where the inconvenience is," Mr Norman said.

"If we prepare all this extra food we might not sell it because of the roadworks ... it's hard enough being a business in Gladstone."

Mr Norman said the council said it had told affected businesses roadworks would take place tonight, but The Mix wasn't notified.

"I feel like the council doesn't even care about us," he said.

Mr Norman said there were two takeaway stores open at night on Toolooa St.

"The impact is already (done)," he said.

"People aren't going to come here if they know roads are closed, they won't attempt to try.

"The fish and chip shop next to us, they aren't even going to open tonight because of the roadworks."

While Mr Norman was upset at the time and day the roadworks would take place, he said his business wouldn't be as severely affected if the roadworks started three hours later or took place on a Monday, when the takeaway food stores were closed.

"We don't want to stop progress, (we) just (wish) that they had chosen a better time," he said.

Roadworks were set to remove confusing pavement markings at Toolooa St. Paul Braven GLA210617PIZZA

A council spokesperson said roadworks were occurring to remove confusing pavement markings on Toolooa St.

"(We're) trying to minimise overall impacts to businesses," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the works had been pushed forward to 7pm, and traffic managed was being managed so as to produce no road closures.