Pizza shop raises money for Clinton mother with cancer

Four years ago Aimee Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in three different places - reoccurring malignant gangligloma in her brain, and cervical and liver cancer.

A KIRKWOOD pizza store is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Clinton family facing financial and health hardships.

After hearing about Aimee Kennedy’s fight with three different types of cancer, Kirkwood Domino’s franchisee James Dooley wanted to do something to help the family.

“I believe it’s incredibly important to give back to those within our community, so when I first heard about Aimee and her family, I was eager to offer support in any way we could,” Mr Dooley said.

Kirkwood Domino’s is holding a fundraiser for the family next Wednesday, with the store donating $1 from every traditional, premium and new yorker pizzas sold on the day.

Mr Dooley hopes to raise $1000 for the family to help cover medical or everyday expenses.

“She is a hardworking wife and mother of two young children, who has dedicated her whole life to her family,” he said.

“As a father myself, I couldn’t imagine how difficult this must be, so I reached out to offer my support. I knew our team had to help her on her fight.

“I want Aimee to know that she is not alone during this difficult time. I, like many others in the Gladstone community, are here to help.”

Mr Dooley is not the only one helping the family, with a group of volunteers coming together this Saturday for a backyard blitz on Mrs Kennedy’s yard.

Family friend Ria Elidemir said Mrs Kennedy has been trying to fix her yard for a long time but hasn’t had time.

“She’s been trying to fix her yard and fence for a very long time but it’s been hard with (her husband) Paul working full-time,” Ms Elidemir said.

“She wants a place where she knows her kids are safe, she’s safe and her dog is safe.”

Mr Dooley said Aimee was a fighter and he was proud to help the family out during this difficult time.

“The past few weeks have been especially emotionally, physically and financially tough for the family,” he said.

“We encourage all of our customers to come down this Wednesday for a slice of their favourite pizza to help us raise funds to support Aimee and her family.”

Domino’s Kirkwood is holding a “Doughraiser” this Wednesday, October 21, from 10.45pm-11pm.