Pizza shop forced to close after brazen theft

Shayla Bulloch
11th Feb 2020 4:47 PM
A Townsville pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.

Players Pizza at Kirwan was targeted by two youths who smashed a front door and stole seven bottles of coke about 11.35pm Monday.

Kirwan Station officer-in-charge Jason Brosnan said the pair were caught on CCTV throwing a concrete brick through the glass door.

He said police will chase up the footage and start their investigation.

The owners of the Herveys Range Rd shop took to social media to air their frustration.

"I have no words this morning, only tears," the post read.

"I am a strong woman, but the past week has tested me to no end."

The break-in was the second incident at the sore in less than a week.

On February 5, two glass panels had been smashed by rocks.

Police were investigating the incident and Players Pizza will be closed tonight.

