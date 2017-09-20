Pizza Hut "working with" franchise owners after closure

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors.

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors. Chris Lees

ALTHOUGH Gladstone's only Pizza Hut shut their doors at the weekend, the company has confirmed they are working with the franchise owners.

A note on the door reads "due to unforeseen circumstances Pizza Hut is now closed".

"We apologise for any inconvenience. For a great pizza please contact Boxed Up and Co in Sun Valley on 4978 3260. Thanks management."

It is understood the franchise was owned by locals and closed on Saturday.

"We're currently working with the Gladstone store franchise owner on the next steps," a Pizza Hut spokesperson said.

The Pizza Hut store is not part of the Night Owl Centre and is believed to be in a building owned by Dicey's Bar And Grill.

They declined to comment on Pizza Hut's closure on Monday.