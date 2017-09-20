30°
News

Pizza Hut "working with" franchise owners after closure

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors.
Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

ALTHOUGH Gladstone's only Pizza Hut shut their doors at the weekend, the company has confirmed they are working with the franchise owners.

A note on the door reads "due to unforeseen circumstances Pizza Hut is now closed".

"We apologise for any inconvenience. For a great pizza please contact Boxed Up and Co in Sun Valley on 4978 3260. Thanks management."

It is understood the franchise was owned by locals and closed on Saturday.

"We're currently working with the Gladstone store franchise owner on the next steps," a Pizza Hut spokesperson said.

The Pizza Hut store is not part of the Night Owl Centre and is believed to be in a building owned by Dicey's Bar And Grill.

They declined to comment on Pizza Hut's closure on Monday.

Gladstone Observer
$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready' projects

$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready'...

A CASH splash worth $6 million has left Gladstone's community groups and council feeling proud with long-awaited projects and upgrades now funded.

'Big crowd': Why adults are more excited than kids for this store

SWEET: Kirsten and Raelee Laney at the shop in Builyan.

Why this business has people travelling far and wide just to visit

Top business coach and Aussie Winter Olympic legend team up in Gladstone

No. 1 female business coach Charmian Campbell and Winter Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury tour regional areas for business roadshow.

Duo to teach small regional businesses non-textbook success formula.

Council to review place names policy

Gladstone Regional Council chambers, August 19, 2015.

'Don B Schmidt' granted an exemption to current rules.

Local Partners