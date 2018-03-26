Pizza Hut saving you dough this Easter

PIZZA Hut only reopened its Dawson Hwy store last Thursday but new franchisee owner Tom Singh is already hatching fresh ideas for the store.

Tom has been with Pizza Hut for 25 years and owns and operates a dine-in store on the Kirra beachfront at the Gold Coast so when the Gladstone opportunity came up he decided to act.

"I've been to Gladstone a few times, liked the area and looked at what I can do with the business up here so I thought why not give it a go," he said.

"I've got a business partner who was keen to move up here and likes the business as well and thought 'well that fits in nicely' so I came to have a look at it."

Tom will look to add some personal touches to the store to make it more attractive to customers.

"We've got some seats in the foyer which is a little bit unusual because there's a lot of seats available to sit down. So we might look at some interesting things that the customers may enjoy sitting down and having an experience versus just takeaway and home delivery."

Not only do the foyer seats and in-store television give customers a place to sit and relax while their pizza is being cooked, the store also has a special viewing window.

"We make our dough fresh everyday - it's not brought in, it's not frozen - and that's part of the operations at Pizza Hut," Tom said.

"We have a window in store so customers can have a look at us making dough fresh daily."

Pizza Hut Gladstone employee Jackson Hartley makes a supreme pizza at the reopened Dawson Hwy store. Matt Taylor GLA230318PHUT

And on the subject of dough, Tom said customers won't have to fork out an extra 10 per cent this Easter long weekend.

"Usually Pizza Hut will have a surcharge on any public holiday throughout the year, but seeing as though we're just opening and as a bit of a treat for the locals, we thought we'd just waive that this long weekend coming up," he said.

"We don't do surcharges on Sunday or any other day except public holidays."

The reopened store will also create at least 20 jobs for Gladstone, something that gives Tom a great sense of pride.

"It's always good to give someone a job and an income whether it's their supplementary or primary income it's always a good feeling." he said.

"The busier the store the more hours there usually is, and the more money they make the more jobs you can provide, so it's a win-win for everyone."

Drop your resume in to the store directly to apply or email pizzahut.gladstone@yahoo.com.

Pizza Hut Gladstone is located at 71-77 Dawson Road.

Opening hours are: 11am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am-11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Call 1300 749 924 for orders or online at https://this-is.pizzahut.com.au/.