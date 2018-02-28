PIZZA CAPERS: $10 range now available to Gladstone students

PIZZA Capers Gladstone is bringing affordable, quality eats to local students with the launch of its new $10 Student Pizza range this week.

Pizza Capers Gladstone franchise partner, Anthony Old, expressed that the team are thrilled to be offering affordable gourmet pizza options to local high school and university students without compromising on quality or taste.

"High school and university students are one of our growing target audiences because they seek the foodie experience with taste and price in mind," Anthony said.

Purchasing the new $10 range is simple, all students need to do is flash their student ID card or be in school uniform when receiving their order at home or in store.

"We recognise that students generally don't have much disposable income and we're looking forward to offering an affordable gourmet pizza menu for local students to order from," Anthony added.

The new $10 Student Range, which has been rolled out across the entire Australian network, features four gourmet flavours on a square base that fills the pizza box: BBQ Chicken & Bacon, Pepperoni, Pulled Pork & Pineapple and Vegetarian.

"We have always been known in the community for our generous, craveable pizzas and the brands product innovation team worked tirelessly to deliver on that with the new Student Range format," Anthony said.

Since its first store opening in Kenmore, Brisbane in 1996, Pizza Capers has become one of Australia's leading gourmet pizza makers.

To find out more about Pizza Capers, go to: https://www.pizzacapers.com.au