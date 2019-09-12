Pitt’s kid opens up on family rift

Maddox Jolie-Pitt (C) and actor Brad Pitt arrive for the 2013 Governors Awards, presented by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, California, November 16, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck

Maddox Jolie-Pitt (C) and actor Brad Pitt arrive for the 2013 Governors Awards, presented by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, California, November 16, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck

It appears Brad Pitt's relationship with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt hasn't improved.

According to Page Six of the New York Post, Maddox, 18, who is studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, gave a rare interview in which he talked about his family, including his dad, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Brad Pitt are seen leaving Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, before the alleged incident that led to the family falling apart. Picture: Getty Images

In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, a reporter asked Maddox whether Pitt has plans to visit him at the university, and Maddox responded, "I don't know about that [or] what's happening."

Maddox also answered a question regarding the possibility of his relationship with Pitt being over, saying, "Well, whatever happens, happens."

Maddox and Pitt, 55, had a falling out in 2016 after an incident aboard a private plane in which Pitt allegedly hit his son. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce a few days later.

Pitt was under investigation by US authorities after being accused of physically and verbally abusing his children during an angry outburst, TMZ reported in September 2016.

According to the entertainment news site the Los Angeles Police Department began probing Pitt based on an anonymous tip received by the LA County Department of Children and Family Services, as is systematic following any report of child abuse.

Pitt vehemently denied any violence but admitted to screaming at him.

The FBI later cleared Pitt of violent wrongdoing, saying it wouldn't file any charges against him.

Jolie, 44, dropped Maddox off at university in August.

This story first appeared in the New York Postand is republished with permission.