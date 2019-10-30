Menu
The Glen's Samuel Pitt shows a full face of the bat in a game last month.
Sport

Pitt hopes ton will spark A-grade recall

NICK KOSSATCH
30th Oct 2019 9:49 AM
CRICKET: After some ‘close calls’ toward cracking the magical century at senior ranks, Samuel Pitt finally broke through for The Glen Black against Yaralla White.

Pitt’s sparkling 116 (94 balls), after his team was in early trouble, guided The Glen Black to an 84-run win on Saturday in Gladstone.

“It was a pretty good innings and we were roughly 3-30 when I came in and it was tough going at the start,” Pitt said.

Pitt ended up hitting four sixes and 12 fours in his brilliant knock that has earned him Player of the Round this week.

“I’d love to give credit to Brendan Schonknecht and Nick Holmes and they both batted really well, which was good to see,” Pitt said.

He said he hoped to return to the A-grade side in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge, which restarts on November 9 against Frenchville.

Gladstone Observer

