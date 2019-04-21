Menu
Actors Anna Camp (L) and Skylar Astin from hit movie ‘Pitch Perfect’ are divorcing after two years of marriage. Picture: by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Celebrity

Pitch Perfect couple split up

by Staff writer
21st Apr 2019 2:55 PM

One young Hollywood couple is no longer in harmony.

Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have called it quits, according to E! News.

The entertainment website reports that Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, have made the decision to separate amicably after just two years of marriage.

Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are divorcing after just two years of marriage. Picture: Michael Buckner/Getty Images/ELLE
"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin told E! News in a joint statement.

"We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

The attractive pair last shared a post together on Instagram in January but did not follow each other on the social media platform and rarely posted images of each other or together.

"We were friends first and just hit it off," Camp told Glamour magazine in 2014 about how they first got together.

"He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."

Skylar Astin from the musical comedy 'Pitch Perfect'. Picture: Supplied
The young couple first met on the Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson Pitch Perfect movie hit.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple have now put their $US2.6 million ($A3.63 million) Hollywood Hills house on the market.

Camp was previously married also for two years to TV and film actor Michael Mosley.

Anna Camp as Aubrey in the film ‘Pitch Perfect 3’. Picture: Supplied
