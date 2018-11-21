Pitch in for Gladstone school children

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Reamx Gold Principal Shane McLeod and Roseberry Qld Business Support Officer Leanne Donovan have kicked off the 2019 Back To School Supply Drive.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Reamx Gold Principal Shane McLeod and Roseberry Qld Business Support Officer Leanne Donovan have kicked off the 2019 Back To School Supply Drive. Glen Porteous

HELPING Gladstone's school students to a better education starts with the necessary back-to-school equipment and materials to help them learn.

Remax Gold Gladstone and Roseberry Qld will have its annual Back To School Supply Drive to encourage the local community to donate to help less fortunate students and families.

Remax Gold principal Shane McLeod said the supply drive was a great opportunity to help Gladstone families who may be struggling to make ends meet.

"Just pick up a couple of extra items when shopping for their own children's school lists," Shane said.

"Anything extra such as colouring pencils, exercise books, glue sticks, vouchers or even a backpack would make a world of difference to a struggling family."

The school supply drive started in 2016 and has increased every year from generous donations.

During the 2018 supply drive, more than 200 children were supported and Remax Gold and Roseberry Qld encouraged the Gladstone community to dig deep and help out.

All donated items will be distributed to local school children and families who may be struggling to make ends meet after the Christmas period.

Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe said research had shown generally students who come from poverty do not succeed at school.

"This campaign helps us to give students a chance to succeed and we are glad to be partnered with Remax Gold," she said.

All donations can be made to the Remax Gold office on Mellefont St by January 18, 2019.