Pirate treasure hunt hits Tannum beach

The winners of the Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club pirate treasure hunt (from left) Erin Perry, Brett Phillips and Kimberley Johnson. Picture :Rodney Stevens

BURIED treasure was on the radar of almost 50 people who, equipped with metal detectors, hit the beach at Tannum Sands today.

Organised by the Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club PCMDSC, the pirate themed day saw complete beginners and advanced prospectors, searching the sand for buried treasures.

PCMDSC founder Andrew Austin said everyone who participated in the free day had a great time in beautiful weather.

“We had more than 30 adults and about 15 kids looked for treasure that we buried in the sand,” he said.

“For the kids we had gemstones, a whole heap of kids jewellery and bubbles.

“The adults hunted for a Minelab pinpointer, gemwash, gold scoops, scales, loops, digging tools, bottles, stickers, and gift vouchers.

“Everyone seems really happy and the kids are going to sleep well tonight, and some adults.”

TREASURE HUNT: Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club founders Andrew Austin and Tony Perham with the treasure chests full of prizes which people scoured the beach for keys to open. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Participants initially searched for nine halfpenny keyrings to earn they way into the final hunt.

Then, 23 keys were buried, of various sizes and styles, with only three keys unlocking one of three treasure chests filled with prizes.

“In the main treasure chest (won by Brett Phillips of Tannum Sands) we had an Australian Penny compass, one of our Port Curtis custom made water bottles, a voucher from Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone HiFi, a gold scoop, a Minelab pinpointer, scales, a finds bag, a gemstone wash bag and more,” Mr Austin said.

The first two keys in the final hunt, plus many others were found in 15 minutes, but the final key proved more elusive.

After about on hour, Erin Perry was successful in locating the key to unlock the second prize treasure chest.

THE FINAL: Participants scour the beach in the final of the Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club's pirate treasure hunt at Tannum Sands Beach. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr Austin said the PCMDSC is currently in the planning to hold a weekend campout and come and try day at Lake Callide retreat.

“Without the assistance of Leading Edge Electonics Gladstone HiFi, Lake Callide Retreat, Gladstone Camping Centre, Gold Diggers Metal Detectors, Relic and Treasure Hunters Australia, Sandy P Creations, The Jewellery Man, we couldn’t have provided such great prizes,” he said.

“We have a family come and try day that's in the planning stage which will probably be over a Friday and Saturday night.”

“So it was great to have such generous support from the community.”

To get into metal detecting, a child can be set up from $250, while an adult who wants to hunt for relics and treasures on beaches and in parks can get a Minelab detector from about $400 to $10,000.

“Locally in Gladstone they sell metal detectors in Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone Hifi, that’s where we recommend,” Mr Austin said.

“Because they are a locally owned family business and you get training from them as well.”

For more information about the PCMDSC visit their Facebook page.