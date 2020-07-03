Pirate treasure hunt at popular Beach

Dress up in your best pirate themed clothes for the Port Curtis Metal Detecting Club’s pirate treasure hunt at Tannum Sands Main Beach tomorrow from 9am. Pictured are Sienna Flowers and Brendan Talbot. Photo Naomi Jellicoe

Dress up in your best pirate themed clothes for the Port Curtis Metal Detecting Club’s pirate treasure hunt at Tannum Sands Main Beach tomorrow from 9am. Pictured are Sienna Flowers and Brendan Talbot. Photo Naomi Jellicoe

IF YOU have ever wondered what it was like for a pirate to hunt for buried treasure, tomorrow you can feel the rush for yourself at Tannum Sands.

The Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club is holding its pirate treasure hunt from 9am, where participants can search for keys to potentially open their own treasure chest.

For the kids, Port Curtis kids club will provide an opportunity to search for coins, prizes and gems, under a shaded gazebo, on Tannum Sands Main Beach, from about 11am.

Club member Andrew Austin said there will be three locations where people can search for three halfpenny key rings, buried in each of the areas.

“You need one key ring to go into the final shootout to open a treasure chest,” he said.

Mr Austin said everyone is encouraged to dress in pirate theme outfits, with prizes for the best dressed children and adults.

“We will meet at Tannum Sands Main Beach at 8.30am for a 9am start,” he said.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring their own umbrellas or gazebos, plus a BBQ to cook your lunch on.

Mr Austin said the event would not be held without the generous support of Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone HiFi, Gladstone Camping Centre, Gold Diggers Metal Detectors and Lake Callide Retreat.

For more information visit Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club on Facebook.

When: Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, meet at 8.30am, for 9am start.

Where: Tannum Sands Main Beach.

How much: Free.