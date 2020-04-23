Menu
Bagpipe player Mark Munroe will be filling his neighbourhood with music on Anzac Day
News

Piper’s special Anzac Day driveway ceremony

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 3:00 PM
USUALLY on Anzac Day, piper Mark Munroe is part of the Dawn Service, squeezing out tunes on his bagpipes as part of the Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band.

This year, the day will look a little different. Mr Munroe still plans to put on his band uniform and play some tunes, but it will be at the bottom of his driveway.

At 6am, he and other residents of Leanne Close in New Auckland will light candles to show their respect for the Anzacs.

“It’s to remember those that fought for our country and what we have today,” Mr Munroe said.

He hoped others would also get involved.

“We’ve sent out a few flyers to invite the rest of the neighbourhood to stand at the bottom of their driveways and light a candle,” he said.

The flyer featured a sprig of rosemary and encouraged people to “listen for the piper and The Last Post”.

“I can see it being special and even carry on for years to come that people that can’t make the services will light a candle at the end of their driveway,” he said.

