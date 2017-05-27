Pipeline supplying gas to APLNG sold

ORIGIN Energy has sold their Darling Downs Pipeline Network, which delivers gas to its Australia Pacific LNG site on Curtis Island.

However, under the terms of the sale agreement, the company has secured gas transportation services on the pipeline network for periods ranging from 10 to about 30 years.

Jemena Gas Pipelines Holdings is the buyer.

Origin chief executive officer Frank Calabria said the sale was scheduled to be completed by June 30.

"The sale culminates our announced asset divestment program, the net proceeds of which will be used to reduce debt,” he said.

"We're on track to achieve our target of adjusted net debt of well below $9 billion by 30 June 2017. In addition, we continue to make good progress on the divestment of Origin's conventional upstream business, Lattice Energy, during calendar 2017.”