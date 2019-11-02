Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pink has opened up about her drug use during filming of her first music video.
Pink has opened up about her drug use during filming of her first music video.
Music

Pink’s shocking drug revelation

2nd Nov 2019 2:00 PM

At least for one video shoot, Alicia Moore was a little more green than Pink.

The singer, 40, re-watched her old music videos for a recent Billboard interview and revealed some juicy behind-the-scenes secrets about the video for her debut single, There You Go.

 

Pink was just 19 when she shot There You Go.
Pink was just 19 when she shot There You Go.

"I was … 19 when I shot this video. I smoked a lot of weed, too, and (director) Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, 'Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?'

"I was like (closes eyes), 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'I really want you to be able to open your eyes. I was like (eyes still closed), 'My eyes are open.'"

 

Earlier, Moore describes her There You Go style as "the prettiest I've ever looked, and will ever look" but noted some complications with the video's motorcycle-heavy action. "I'd just started riding motorcycles and almost crashed 85 times."

Another fun - and possibly apocryphal - tidbit: In the 2006 video for Stupid Girls, the ersatz 50 Cent who appears next to pink at one point was named "Quarter Cent."

"I'm not kidding," Moore says. "It's 50s cousin. At least that's what he told me."

 

 

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

celebrity drugs music video pink

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Algae blooms in region but Awoonga is OK

        premium_icon Algae blooms in region but Awoonga is OK

        News Blue-green algae on the rise in region but levels at Lake Awoonga have not changed.

        Little things go a long way at Gladstone Quota Club

        premium_icon Little things go a long way at Gladstone Quota Club

        News An Auckland St business was more than happy to help Quota Club of Gladstone’s...

        ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        premium_icon ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        News Emigrating from Africa to Australia wasn’t easy, but welcoming community made it...

        Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        premium_icon Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        News THREE Gladstone schools are among the 195 Queensland Catholic Schools expected to...