PINKING IT UP: Hook Up tradition lives on

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jenny McGuire wearing her pink and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at last year’s event.

ALTHOUGH the HookUp this year is different to the past, one tradition has remained the same – Pinking It Up.

The concept was started by men who decided to wear bright pink to stand out against other fishers.

As time went on the organisation teamed up with the McGrath Foundation, donating their profits to breast cancer research.

Now with the sitting committee made up of half women, half men, president Jennifer McGuire wants the pink to mean more.

“We’ve been focusing on family fishing and encouraging the females to fish,” Mrs McGuire said.

“Because once you get the female fishing you get the kids fishing.

“The pink we have taken on as more than just a shirt to stand out.”

Mrs McGuire encouraged participants to pink up their homes, businesses and outfits in the lead-up to the HookUp and share their images on Facebook and Instagram with the tags #boynetannumhookup #hookuplocalpride and #pinkingitup.