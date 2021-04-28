Menu
Australia set to view a supermoon
Weather

‘Pink’ supermoon shines over night sky

by Erin Lyons and Campbell Gellie
28th Apr 2021 5:04 AM
It lights the sky every single night but stargazers in Sydney have been tickled pink by Tuesday night's moon.

Earthdwellers are being treated to a pink supermoon, with the planet at its closest point to ours and sporting a light and bright hue on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Despite its rosy colour from smog, the moon is actually named after a North American flower known as creeping phlox, which flowers around this time of year.

Sydney University astronomer Professor Tim Bedding said despite the moon's large and rosy appearance, the planet's size was an optical illusion.

 

The April Supermoon, also known as the 'Pink Moon', rising over Bronte Beach in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nicholas Eagar
"There's another phenomenon which is quite pretty … when the moon is close to the horizon it looks bigger because of the way the brain works," he said.

"Many people often comment on this. If you are prepared to wait a few hours later this evening, you can see that it really is a powerful illusion."

The supermoon will stay in the sky for the next three nights before a second arrives on May 26 when a total lunar eclipse is expected.

"Different publications use slightly different thresholds for deciding which full moons qualify as supermoons, but for 2021 all agree the two full moons in April and May are supermoons," NASA's Gordon Johnston said.

 

The supermoon is likely to have an impact on the ocean, with slightly higher tides expected.

It will also be significantly brighter for the next few days.

The ‘pink’ supermoon in Melbourne last year. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Originally published as 'Pink' supermoon shines over Sydney night sky

