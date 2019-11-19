Pink house with many possibilities

A UNIQUE piece of real estate has hit the property market in Agnes Water.

1 Webster Court was originally a doctors surgery with a living residence upstairs, but Ray White Rural Real Estate agent Bill Meade said the opportunities for the home were endless.

“There could be a residence upstairs and an AirBnb downstairs,” Mr Meade said.

“You could use it for a professional suite.”

1 Webster Court Agnes Water was originally a doctor's practice.

The house is also unique in colour, with a “tranquil” shade of pink outside.

“Upstairs is beautiful polished floors and a timber staircase,” Mr Meade said.

“There’s room for nine carparks outside.”

He said the bottom half of the house could be converted into a granny flat or a teenager’s retreat with the possibility of six bedrooms.

The house is listed for $550,000.